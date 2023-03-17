URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With spring-like weather just around the corner, those who truly enjoy the outdoor gardening environment are gearing up for the time of the year they crave. But for children at Cunningham Children’s Home, it’s become a therapy they can’t get enough of. To ensure that continues in a bigger better way, Cunningham kicked off their newest campaign.

It’s called “March Greenness” which is similar to their previous March-related endeavors that include “March Freshness” (raised money for hygiene items for kids) and “March Mattress” (an effort to raise money for new mattresses for their residential kids). But ever since Cunningham introduced a recreational therapy in gardening, they’ve noticed the kids are more interested in doing it. So last fall, two teachers Kathy and Jess applied for and received a $532 grant from the CU Schools Foundation, which allows them to purchase a 4×6 greenhouse. However, that’s still too small. So Cunningham hopes to raise at least $10,000 to get a larger, up to date greenhouse.

“We’ll be able to start our garden season earlier and run the garden later. Right now our kids are primarily experienced with summer vegetables and plants. The greenhouse will let them try to do winter vegetables this year too. Our kids are excited to try squash and pumpkins and broccoli, things you have to plant in colder weather,” says Jillian Schultz, a certified Therapeutic Recreational Specialist at Cunningham.

Jillian also says many of the kids are already developing new life-skills through gardening and it’s improving their overall health, such as increased serotonin, self-esteem and awareness to list a few benefits. Aside from the sunshine and fresh air. But she says they’re also taking pride in what they grow which leads to the exploration of new foods they never thought they’d try and or enjoy like squash, zucchini and broccoli. So while the youth are more familiar with summer veggies, a new greenhouse will allow for year-round cultivating including in the winter months.

Ginger Mills, the Director of Advancement, says they have nearly 200 kids overall between the residential and educational programs including Circle Academy-Urbana and Vermilion. That’s why the larger greenhouse and more equipment is necessary, so they can cater to everyone.

“It’s been fun to watch the kids, especially during the summer months, dig into those garden beds and start to cultivate and get their fingernails dirty and really jump in and work together and see a project through from start to finish,” says Ginger.

She also says some kids have even acquired a love for cooking what they grow. They’ve even used air fryers or brown paper bags to ripen their tomatoes, which made for a tasty tomato basil bread. Beyond that, they’re seeing a newfound wave of support for this particular campaign. For “March Greenness,” 23 new donors stepped up in support and there’s still time for you to give.

The campaign ends March 31st and they’ve already reached 91% of their goal, thanks to the many selfless community members in Central Illinois. But there’s still two weeks left to donate.

If you want to support as a group, you can create your own “Green Team” here.

For those who want to donate immediately as an individual, click here.

You can also learn more about the campaign overall by clicking here.