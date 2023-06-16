CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This past weekend, the Douglass Park community was shaken to its core after a shooting left the area plagued with pain and fear. However, two local men who are active with youth in the community hope this event showcases the beauty and promise of what this area brings outside of incidents like that. But also to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy today.

Robert White, with the Champaign Park District, and Dante Scott with the Douglass Park Library, have led the charge as organizers for this. They’re calling it an “Emancipation Day Celebration” that will feature over 60 local vendors and youth showcases, horse carriage rides and more. It’s an opportunity for families to be exposed to the positive experiences the Douglass Park area has to offer. From the nearby library to the annex where violence response meetings are held and of course splash pads to cool off. Robert says their goal is to educate, unify and expose the people.

“This is really an opportunity to showcase what the positives are of Champaign-Urbana. It also sheds light on how great Douglass Park is. The facilities, the library, the annex, the community center. It’ll give people who’ve never been to Douglass or had hesitations and reservations on coming to Douglass, they’ll see why they need to be present. It’s a great park and community and for black people, it’s an institution in Champaign. We want everyone to remember the hard work and dedication put forth to allow it to be what it is today.”

Dante, a local deejay outside of organizing this event, says “It’s a platform, where we can plant seeds. That’s why the stage schedule is so eclectic. You’ll see jazz, soul, hip-hop dance. It shows the kids you can do more than rap or basketball. You have all these avenues you can go into. It spreads a positive message to them, this is your park, this is your community and we’re here to support you.”

So if you’re planning to attend this celebration, you’ll have from noon to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy the festivities. Kids can look forward to bounce houses, caricatures and face painting, along with a ton of free books and food and icy treats. Music will set the mood thanks to DJ Silkee, but also a jazz quartet and vocal selections by other local artists. There will also be big prizes you can win.

Again, the 16th annual celebration will be held at Douglass Park in Champaign.

That’s located at 512 East Grove Street near Dr. Booker T. Washington STEM Academy.

For further details on this Saturday’s event, click here.