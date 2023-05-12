URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — During the month of May, many organizations and individuals make the effort to bring awareness to mental health and its impact. Just recently, I met a young lady who goes to Urbana Middle School and is already making her goals a reality. She’s growing a love for robotics and engineering and through it, wants to alleviate mental health struggles in other kids like her. With a little push from her mentors, this middle schooler built a new friend.

Jaimya Freeman, only in seventh grade, has already begun learning and mastering coding at the encouragement of her father Jamie. He too works in the tech field. After realizing how powerful coding can be, Jaimya decided to use her abilities to create “N1C0LE,” a robot that responds to her voice and commands. She did all of this with a pure mission in mind: help other kids facing mental health struggles by providing an outlet, a connection they can turn to anytime. But even more, “N1C0LE” was given hair similar to that of an African-American woman to achieve a sense of representation. One Jaimya hopes to bring to a field where minorities and women are scarce.

“I first found my love for technology when I went to my dad’s job since he works at a tech company. I asked him to give me ideas on how to start, so he directed me to coding and Python and all the different languages in coding. I thought I wanted to try coding but I didn’t think it was for me and so I tried something different. That’s when I discovered robots and I thought this is so cool because with robots, you can program them to say and do anything.”

Jaimya says that “N1C0LE” is still being developed and has many milestones to achieve before she’s fully ready. But that doesn’t mean Jaimya’s not already being recognized for this. Just last weekend she received national awards and praise from the national group, ACT-SO, which also stands for Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics. This organization is responsible for showcasing nearly 300,000 youth on stage in various big cities. It’s an effort to shine light on the underserved minority high school students. What’s incredible is Jaimya is a middle schooler and is already garnering the attention of local and national leaders in ACT-SO.

Jaimya says “N1C0LE” can communicate back to her through the use of Chat GPT, and through coding programs like Python. There’s also a camera on her head to recognize when someone’s nearby for her to interact with. Her mentors are Dr. Barbara Gillespie, an ACT-SO chairperson, as well as Keith Jacobs, Dr. Ruby Mendenhall and Matthew De Venecia. Each year, Dr. Ruby tells me ACT-SO challenges students with a project of their choice. They compete in 29 competitions that include STEM, like Jaimya did, along with culinary arts, business, humanities and more. But what excites Jaimya most is the opportunity to show other young women just how capable they are.

“My thing is, I just say go for it,” says Jaimya to any kids who fear pursing their dreams. Even when it seems like an unlikely place to land your feet. Just be yourself and find what you love.

If you would like to reach out to Jaimya in a supportive capacity, have ideas or want to learn more about ACT-SO and more, you can always email her father, just use Jafree787@gmail.com