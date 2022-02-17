MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — There are many kids in Illinois currently facing a form of trauma, and often times that can be an Adverse Childhood Experience, or ACE. But in Monticello, one woman started a ministry in 2016 to meet that need. It’s called Hope Lives and through mentoring sessions, families are given hope.

Emily Reichman, the Founder and Director of Hope Lives, originally wanted to use her ranch for horse training and riding. But after a class at church, she changed course to giving kids a reliable place to escape their trauma and focus on rebuilding their lives and sometimes families.

“As I was going through a class at our church called school of kingdom ministry, I really felt like God wanted me to shift directions and focus more on helping kids that had encountered trauma or been through the foster system or struggling with anything in their lives. As opposed to doing a for-profit business with the horses.”

So one example of the youth Emily has been working to help is Caitlin Thompson, a student at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign. She’s been using the Hope Lives Youth Ranch for four years now.

“I struggled really bad with anxiety and depression, to the point where I was scared to go to school. My mom signed me up for equine therapy and I’ve gained confidence and I found a best friend.”

That best friend is Cezar, the horse Caitlin has bonded with during her time at the ranch. Through sessions, which consist of trauma-informed mentoring, kids like Caitlin put their pain aside and focus on growth and positivity. It also gives her and her family hope that eventually that trauma will no longer have such control of her life.

Another example is Ava Harper and her mother Janelle. Ava has also relied on the Hope Lives ministry for four years, building her bond with the horse Faith. Through her journey, Ava has battled anxiety but finds her eagerness to return to the ranch is far more powerful. So much that Janelle is already seeing flashes of her daughter overcoming her fears.

“Being able to problem solve situations that before would have given her a lot of difficulty. Also her comfort in trying things that are new has really grown over this time. Just seeing her leadership come out where before she wasn’t as comfortable in that role.”

Janelle, like other parents and families using Hope Lives, get to work closely with Emily as she uses one-on-one sessions to alleviate the weight on many young kid’s shoulders. Beyond the hour and a half sessions and riding, there’s 20 minutes of chores for the youth around the ranch.

Hope Lives also offers Donkey Calm, where families can have one-one one encounters, family encounters or field trips for area schools. This experience allows you to mingle and interact with miniature donkeys Jack and Mabel to take the mind off of anything negative and offer a peaceful environment. Something Janelle has found herself immensely grateful for.

“To have a place that brings you peace and comfort and joy and happiness is important for everyone and I’m just so thankful for Hope Lives.”

The sessions are for kids eight to 18-years-old and there is a $140 tax deductible donation recommended to allow that ministry to remain functioning successfully. The sessions, which are held weekly in seven week rounds, offer principals of horsemanship and helps kids build their confidence and leadership skills.

To learn more about if your child qualifies for a session and what they entail, click here.

Also, all of the proceeds from Donkey Calm go to support the mentoring sessions. So to learn more about Donkey Calm and the different options it offers, click here.

On Saturday, March 26th, Hope Lives will host a Holistic Horse Care Clinic. It’s for anyone who wants to come and experience a saddle fitter, barefoot farrier, sedation free dental technician and a body worker.

Hope Lives aims to use this informational event to explain how to work with a horse’s body naturally so they can reach peak performance. It will also educate on how the horse’s anatomy relates to everything they can do. It will be held at the Trailblazers Clubhouse in Monticello.