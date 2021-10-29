Community Counts: Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Providing for a family can pose a variety of challenges.

For LeTondra Creighton, a resident of Urbana, it came in the form of a home.

That was until Wednesday night, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.

Creighton became the first in-person family home dedication of 2021 by the non-profit.

But it was no easy journey leading up to that.

“The second time that I was denied, I ran into one of my friends that actually had just got her home. So I was congratulating her and she was like no don’t give up. Apply again! So that’s what I did.”

Creighton, now a first time homeowner, can offer stability for her and her four kids.

Her home marks the 120th built by Habitat in total, but the fifth one this year alone.

But Like many things, COVID-19 delayed her original move in to October.

Still, providing a home for her and her kids was something Creighton couldn’t give up on.

“You’re gonna have challenges and if it’s not your time it’s not your time. But just be patient. I wouldn’t give up. Habitat is a great organization to work with. It just brings the community together.”

That’s something Creighton is no stranger to.

She volunteers at the Dreaam House and Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.

But Chad Hoffman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, says she can do so much more.

“We really try to set the approach that it’s definitely a hand up not a hand out, so there is volunteer hours required. There is working with volunteer groups to build a house but also at different community events volunteering and being apart of what is the community to help improve it. Additionally, there’s opportunities for our homeowners to be on our committees and our board.”

Aside from volunteer opportunities, Hoffman says he’s excited for Creighton’s kids.

As a father of two, he knows their new home will benefit them greatly.

“So children are more likely to go to college. 116% more likely to graduate from college. Less likely to have interaction with law enforcement. Less likely to have teen pregnancy. So things that can set people back in their life, a home is that stability. It’s going to be generational in terms of the impact this house has.”

Creighton now aims to pursue her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

To get more information on how you can qualify for a home with Habitat for Humanity, click here.

If you would like to learn how to volunteer for them, click here.