MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eating healthy is important and it’s something you hear early on as a kid. That’s the case for students in Mattoon who participate in Fit-2-Serve’s “Community Bridges” programs. But it’s far more than learning what’s healthy. They’re learning where it begins, how to serve the community and more.

Fit-2-Serve, founded in 2008, has been educating kids in Coles County for six years. In that time, they’ve added and expanded their programming, including Farm-2-Table, which Cheryl Lee is the Director of.

“They get to taste what they made and even though they might not think they like it, they will try it. Or they’ll take it home and share it. That full circle thing is very important with Farm-2-Table.”

Farm-2-Table serves 150 local kids annually and teaches them about farms, harvesting, ingredients and so much more. Through a teaching kitchen, a hands-on experience is provided where kids can make anything from mashed potatoes to potato biscuits. Depending on the vegetable they’re growing. Something Lee says educators wanted to see return to their schools.

“I think the greatest thing that happened this year in the midst of COVID was a phone call from the school administration asking if we could come back into the schools and reengage the students. To me that was the greatest affirmation that the administration saw the value of what we were doing and how it was impacting their youth.”

But Lee is not alone in the pride she has for their programming. Teachers like Kayla Simmons, who is in her first year with Farm-2-Table, sees the value in interactive learning. Simmons is also a teacher at Williams Elementary, and she knows firsthand the difference it makes when kids can touch, see and feel their work.

“Right now hands-on is their way. The social atmosphere almost catches them up from that time they spent isolated from their peers. An environment like this keeps them ready to learn and making friends.”

Farm-2-Table is a monthly session for first graders that begins in September and goes through April. Kids learn how food is taken from farms, prepared and served and of course consumed. A chance for them to appreciate what they eat but also who makes it possible. Something Simmons and other teachers and volunteers find thrilling.

The other Community Bridges consist of Generation-2-Generation, School-2-Farm, Talents-2-Strengths, Learn-2-Serve and Learn-2-Grow. All designed to encourage faith, service to community and building lasting relationships. Something volunteers help make possible.

“Even though the volunteers might change a few times when we come, the best part about the program is the kids come and come back with it every week. I see it in journal entries, I hear it in conversations. I have kids checking books out from the library that go with the themes. It’s amazing,” says Simmons.

Fit-2-Serve is a not-for-profit organization that was founded by Dr. William “Bill” J. Duey. His passion for children and seeing them succeed continues on today with Lee, Simmons and other amazing volunteers and teachers offering their time.

For more on Fit-2-Serve and their mission to “equip people for works of service,” click here.

You can also support Fit-2-Serve by donating anytime.