MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 has been life changing in a variety of ways, but one community hit hardest by the virus has been our senior citizens.

In Monticello, they know all too well how it can place limitations in your life that are difficult to overcome. But fortunately, Faith in Action of Piatt County is meeting a lot of their needs. Thanks to their volunteers.

Those efforts began in 1997 and Faith in Action has served the Monticello area for over 23 years now. Led by Director Leanne Griffin, their services have grown and reached so many seniors.

While they focus mostly on those 55 and older, there are disabled individuals being assisted as well. A job that gives Leanne immense joy every single day.

“I go home every day fulfilled, totally fulfilled. I don’t go home saying oh my gosh what a bad day. Knowing that I’m helping people, knowing that my volunteers are helping people, it’s just an honor. That’s the best way to say it.”

Through Faith in Action, who has over 193 active volunteers, seniors are able to send in their grocery list by 11:00 a.m. on Thursdays. Then that same day, volunteers go get the groceries, deliver them to the seniors at home and deliver their checks to the County Market to pay for it all.

It’s a role that Bob Munson, a volunteer himself, has grown to love. He’s grown close with Leanne over the years as they both share a passion for helping those in need, especially the elderly in our communities.

“I think the reward is the best. You get to see people, meet people, learn about people. You learn the compassion of those people and the people you’re working with. It’s heartwarming, honestly. I love it.”

Munson has also grown closer to Leanne’s aunt Betty, one of the many seniors they serve through grocery shopping, transportation at times and more. However, when volunteers face bad weather like we have recently, it leaves seniors without a face to see. So that’s why Faith in Action also offers in-home visits.

Another service they offer, for those senior citizens who prefer not to have guests over, is a weekly phone call. Covid-19 has kept many families miles apart, but that simple call from a volunteer can offer comfort.

“Another service that we offer is we call. We have a list of people we call once a week, just to check in. Some of them are twice a week. Make sure they’re doing okay or if they just need to talk.”

But to make all of Faith in Action’s services possible, it takes the heart and soul of the volunteers spending time each week to serve seniors in need. A vital element to a ministry hoping to alleviate of their worries.

Faith in Action offers services that include transportation, respite care, short-term meal prep and more.

It also joins over 600 other Interfaith Caregiver programs throughout the country and is part of the Faith in Action National Network. “FIA” also has over 30 collaborative partnerships with congregations in the Piatt County area.

To maintain their services, Faith in Action receives monetary donations from the community and area churches. There’s also financial support at the end of the year through tax write offs.

But to learn more about Faith in Action of Piatt County and what they offer, click here.