CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, very few things could top the beautiful weather but at Eastern Illinois University, one event definitely did that. On Wednesday, the EIU football team hosted a Richland County native and his non-profit to support kids and adults with disabilities.

Bryce Weiler, who has endured blindness since he was born premature, has devoted himself and his group, the Beautiful Lives Project, to those who face similar limitations. However, Bryce also made it his mission to prove what individuals with disabilities are capable of if given the chance. That’s why he’s partnered with collegiate teams and their coaches to offer rare opportunities like they did this week on O’Brien Field. Head Coach Chris Wilkerson for EIU football and his players, including Tre’Jon Lewis, led a variety of drills for nearly 60 adults and children on a sun filled day.

“It’s really nice to know that our coaches are big on community service and being out there in the community because whatever you give will come right back to you. So it’s just always great to be out here doing things for the community,” says Tre’Jon Lewis.

Bryce and the Beautiful Lives Project first connected with a collegiate team in July of 2022 with the New Britain Bees, a baseball team in Hartford, Conneticut. They hosted a Field of Dreams event. From there, the BLP has worked with Boston College, Northern Illinois, Michigan State University and now Eastern Illinois in the past two years. It was last year Bryce met the head coach for EIU basketball, Marty Simmons, and around that time is when he met Chris as well. After realizing the passion and pride Bryce has in supporting others, Chris spent the next nine months planning to bring this week’s football endeavor to life so he could do it the right way.

“We’re involved in the community with a number of projects but this is one that’s to me, near and dear to my heart. It’s the opportunity to provide opportunity, accessibility to those with disability through the gift of participation,” says Coach Wilkerson.

Coach Wilkerson also shared that inclusivity is a vital part of their football program, as they work to mold their players into leaders as men, but also eventual husbands, fathers and beyond. So in just the last two years, both EIU basketball and now football have held events for BLP so anyone with disabilities nearby can taste what fun and friendship provides. Bryce also credits his meeting Coach Simmons for discovering his love for sports. That’s because Marty and Tom Benson, who was a radio station GM, encouraged him to pursue sports commentating. Bryce was even invited to sit on the bench and call games at the University of Evansville, only fueling his desire to call games. Now, Bryce can be found, and heard, at various D-1 colleges covering their sport events.

“It’s really a credit to the head coaches who are willing to do this. Whether it’s Chris Wilkerson or Coach Simmons giving individuals of all disabilities these opportunities. It’s the coaches and players who make these events come to life,” says Bryce Weiler.

Being from Olney, Bryce maintains his ties with Central Illinois by spreading his light and love for others who struggle every day just to be themselves, even if that includes having a disability. He believes in focusing on what individuals are ABLE to do. But to continue his mission, Bryce needs continued community support, including funding for equipment at these events and travel costs so Bryce can attend. That way even more people with disabilities can be seen, feel heard and live life with a joy they deserve. Until then, Bryce will continue breaking barriers and proving wrong doubters who ask questions like “how” or “can he do it?” He just lets his achievements answer.

Whether he’s at SIUE or Eastern Illinois, Bryce wants anyone following his broadcasts or those supporting his Beautiful Lives Project to know anything is “possABLE” as long as you surround yourself with positive people who believe in you, beyond what you see in yourself sometimes.

