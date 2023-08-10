DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As the second week of August comes to a close, many organizations have been working tirelessly to ensure the youth is prepared for a return to school. But there could be families still in need of supplies or haircuts. One group in Danville has you covered.

This Saturday August 12th, Danville Restoring Our Community, or “DROC,” is planning their seventh annual “Back to School Neighborhood Cookout.” The idea behind this is to unite the Danville community and support its families ahead of a new school year. “DROC” held its first event like this seven years ago in Fair Oaks. This year, it’s at Garfield Park so they can expand.

Breon Boyd, the President of DROC, joined us on the Morning Show today to share the pride she’s had in the seven years of effort made by her group. She shared that DROC was started after a young man was shot and killed at Garfield Park. That’s one reason the cookout will be held there. It’s also so the event could grow and reach even more families who need it most.

“DROC started as an initiative after a young man was shot at Garfield Park. He was shot there just playing basketball like normal kids do. He was running to his mom’s car because he heard the gunshots and something at that moment caused me to say look, we have to do something.”

Breon went on to say, “I got together with local pastors and leaders in the community and we came up with Danville Restoring Our Community. We wanted to restore the families, starting with the adults. We do adults programs and a back to school program every year.”

Those same families can look forward to a Deejay from Champaign bringing the music along with dental screenings, food on the grill, but most importantly backpacks with supplies and a chance for free haircuts. Breon’s church, Faith Deliverance, will also host a clothing giveaway.

Something new this year kids will enjoy is goat therapy, where they can pet and feed them. But aside from that, there’s also sack racing and bounce houses expected so come ready for the fun! Breon says they anticipate handing out nearly 400 to 500 backpacks as they’ve done in the past.

“We’ve seen what’s going on in Danville through the years and we were born and raised there. So we wanted to find a way to give back to our community.”

Everyone is invited to Garfield Park in Danville from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday.

You can also learn more about “DROC” by clicking here.