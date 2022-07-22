CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pursuing your dreams doesn’t come without its challenges or limitations. But when you find a passion you believe in, no one and nothing can stop it from becoming a reality. Dr. Bianca Bailey, a University of Illinois alumna, is living proof. Now, she wants to see the world improve with her work.

That work will come through her startup Agriwater Corp, which aims to repurpose livestock waste into clean drinking water for farms through electrolysis. In turn, farmers receive a profit and the environment improves. Dr. Bailey received her P.H.D. in engineering and now aims to use her degree to tackle global water issues.

This morning, Dr. Bailey joined the Morning Show and shared where her inspiration stems from. After seeing Bill Gates pursue a similar endeavor, she knew with her chemical engineering degree she could make just as much of a change. That’s why she’s already volunteered and completed water projects in Kenya, Brazil and Haiti. She did so while attending Howard University as President of their Engineers Without Borders chapter.

But Dr. Bailey’s work was just beginning. Fast forward to 2011, the Obama Administration invited her and 11 other local leaders in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields to the White House. They were coined “Champions of Change” and received the award through the “Winning the Future” initiative. Since that time, Dr. Bailey has made it her mission to encourage more minority women to the STEM field.

With that in mind, Dr. Bailey volunteered and served as the operational manager for Girls Inc. of the Washington D.C. Metro Area on Howard’s campus. She frequently teaches BUILD IT, an engineering curriculum, to middle school girls. Education is one of the keys to success Dr. Bailey says is a must have.

“We call it a Girls Inc. Bill of Rights but we were taught this when we were in Girls Inc. One of my favorite Bill of Rights is prepare for interesting work and economic independence. That interesting work has definitely prepared me for having my own economic freedom and be able to purchase things I need for my company and continue outreach. In August, I’ll be talking to youth in a program in Chicago where they’re learning about water issues, treatment and purity in the African American community.”

Dr. Bailey’s company Agriwater also launched its first seed fundraising round and closed its first investor for one million dollars. But if anyone else in the community wants to commit and show their support, you can contact her at bianca@agriwater.tech or follow her Facebook (@agriwa.tech) and Instagram (agriwatertech).

You can also learn more about Agriwater and Dr. Bailey’s mission by clicking here.