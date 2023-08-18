CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It may not be a baseball field in the middle of a cornfield but it’s impact is just as special, if not more. At one point, a mother struggled to find the school that catered to her daughter’s neurodiverse learning abilities, like autism and dyslexia to list a few.

Until this conversation took place:

“I said what are we going to do? We need a school for you. What school are you going to? She perked up and said the one you build for me.”

That one moment is what sparked the birth of Excel Prep, Landria Green’s vision to provide a place where kids, like her daughter Alison, can learn free of judgment and pressure every day. Then yesterday, they opened their doors for the first time for a brand new school year. Excel Prep focuses on direct instruction and precision learning. Educators are licensed and certified based on your child’s individuals needs. Something Alison, a second grader, didn’t have before.

“When I was at my old school I didn’t feel comfortable when I raised my hand. The teacher just ignores me. But when I came to this school I felt like I was safe and belonged here.”

Now, Alison has the opportunity to learn in ways that support her neurodiverse abilities. One example of that is their Excel ABA Model, where kids five to 12-years-old receive lessons that focus on math and reading performance, communication, independence and writing as well. Their ABA therapy programs are for kids four to 12-years-old to learn living and social skills as well as verbal independence. Kristi Tammen, Director of Programming, says it’s individualized.

“We take the instruction from the curriculum that public schools use and then we individualize it for the students we serve. We’re not changing the expectation. We’re helping the students we serve meet those expectations.”

Kristi also shared that if your student went to public schools beforehand and received any form of Individualized Education Programs (IEP’s), they will carry over to Excel Prep. This includes any counseling, physical or speech therapy and more. As long as you have your insurance coverage.

After Labor Day, they also plan to roll out an after-school program for kids in grades four to eight. They’ll receive similar courses to the normal year, along with tutoring and social skills which will be led my Michael Anderson, their Enrichment Coordinator and nine-year educator.

Excel Prep has “rolling admission” meaning you can enroll your kids anytime. Either through a “parent self enrollment, physician or medical team referral or school district referral” based on their website. You can contact Excel Prep to learn more on enrolling your child by clicking here.

For more on Excel Prep as a whole and what they offer, just click here.