DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Once the month of August rolls around, parents know that’s the time to prepare for the cost that new supplies and haircuts can bring. At times, it can be overwhelming, but one community leader in Danville is using his non-profit to offer support and fun to families.

This Saturday August 5th, Danville native Darrin Hightower will hold his third annual 200 FREE haircuts event. The Danville Boys and Girls Club will be the host site again but there’s far more for you to look forward to. Darrin shared that if transportation is needed, First Student plans to offer bus rides so kids can go. That way as many people can take advantage of the opportunity.

Darrin also shared an incredible gift will be presented to a Schlarman Academy kindergarten student, in honor of his late cousin. Derric Hightower Jr., who passed away, was someone that Darrin says devoted himself to the youth. Since he also has kids attending Shlarman himself, he wanted a child each year to have the tools to succeed. So this is the second year he plans to give the Derric Hightower Jr. Memorial Scholarship, which will still cover the recipient’s tuition in full.

Much of the experience from last year’s event can be expected this year. That includes bounce houses, face painting, pizza and refreshments. Overall, Darrin wants as many people to benefit. When I asked how he’s been able to give back like this for three years, he said the community.

“Just the support from everyone in the community and things of that nature. It starts as a young man and then you get the support. So you want to look in and see others get the same support as well or just feel like you can make a change.”

Be sure to visit the Danville Boys and Girls Club noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

To contact Darrin, call 217-390-4672 or email darrinhightower29@gmail.com

You can also learn more about the third annual event by clicking here.