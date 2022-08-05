DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — With many kids anxiously awaiting to hear their alarm clocks ring again for school and the worries of a new year flooding their minds, parents are feeling much of the same. Only their big concerns are paying for new school supplies, clothes, haircuts and more. In Danville, scratch off haircuts.

On Saturday, August 6th, Danville native Darrin Hightower is hosting his second annual 100 FREE haircuts event. The Danville Boys and Girls Club is the site of the gathering, but haircuts are just the tip of what the kids can experience. There will be free Little Caesar’s Pizza, music, local dance teams and bounce houses.

This morning, Darrin made the trip to Champaign to invite kids and their families to take advantage of a free haircut, positive vibes and a family-like atmosphere. As a father himself, he knows the limitations parents can often face with preparing for an entire school year. For him, it’s a no brainer to help his community with that.

Beyond that, he wants to offer area youth a chance to escape what they face daily. From social media and online bullying to losing peers to gun violence. Saturday, like the year before it, boasts a wholehearted effort by Darrin, his family and volunteers to wrap the youth in love. But also demonstrate the value in their lives.

“What we’re doing is bridging the gap. Everyone’s welcome. Bring all the kids out. It’s about the kids. That’s what we have to do, is make sure first and foremost we put it about the kids and not have any hidden agendas,” says Darrin Smith, event organizer.

For any parents interested in taking advantage of this effort, be sure to visit the Danville Boys and Girls Club from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be activities outdoors so come ready for a full day of fun. Darrin says donations and volunteers are welcome but they believe they’re in good shape to serve everyone.

To donate, contact Darrin at 217-390-4672 or email him at darrinhightower29@gmail.com

