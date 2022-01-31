Community Counts: Community Choices

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are 20,000 people in Illinois with developmental disabilities but one local human services cooperative wraps them in support. As is the case with Ana Fierro, “a participant.”

Ana has collaborated with Community Choices for seven-and-a-half years. In that time, she’s worked jobs in retail, child care and food service. But one thing missing was a level of comfort and inclusion, until recently.

“For the first time in a job, I’ve had coworkers and managers willing to figure out how to make this work. How can we fix the problems, how can we find a solution so I can feel not only comfortable here but also feel like I’m part of this family, and I do.”

Ana has been working at the Urbana Park District since April of 2021, and during that tenure she’s been socially connecting with coworkers, having supportive conversations with managers and even given a special task. She created a display highlighting her Mexican heritage. A moment she relished in as it demonstrated a moment of inclusion.

“My manager approved that I could do this and I was really excited. It was really cool because I know so much of this heritage. So I did a couple of flags, the cities, the food they eat in the countries.”

It’s that inclusiveness that birthed Community Choices. Parents created the organization years ago to ensure their kids experienced that. It’s something that fueled the friendship between Ana and Ashley Withers, the Lead Employment Specialist at Community Choices. Ana was also one the first clients Ashley worked with.

“I’ve seen her grow so much. She used to be very shy and not able to really speak up for herself and she has done a lot of work personally to have that self awareness that someone needs to advocate for their support needs and the accommodations they need. I’m very proud of the work she’s done over the last several years, says Withers.”

Community Choices offers a Customized Employment service that focuses on individuals with intellectual disabilities and offers opportunities for job coaching, role expansion, and employer relationships. All which have helped Ana thrive at the Urbana Park District.

“I’ve had a lot of support with a job coach but I also feel like community choices has always been there for me. Especially the hardest times in my life. I also feel like this year and 2021 was a restart of my life.”

Community Choices has other services like Community Living and LEAP training to allow those with disabilities to prepare for their next employment. There’s even a Connect element that offers a chance for those with disabilities to indulge in their community, see what’s available to them and feel acknowledged.

For more on Community Choices and what they do, click here.

You can also learn about Customized Employment, Community Living or LEAP.

You can also get involved with Project Success by donating or applying for job opportunities.