CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Navigating life with a disability is a situation that only those living it daily can attest to. Especially the challenges that arise. But next week, an online directory activates that allows local employers to pursue a more inclusive environment. Including having the necessary training to offer that.

That’s why on Monday, June 27th, Community Choices and the Developmental Services Center in Champaign are opening the doorway to the Champaign County Directory of Disability-Inclusive Employers. It’s an online tool available to any Central Illinois employer to register with. They just need to sign up for it.

Aside from announcing the launch of this tool, Ashley and Maggie also wanted to educate the community on what “LEAP” training and “Front Line Service” or “FSL” training. Both are opportunities to ensure employers have a foundation of acceptance, comfort and open-mindedness for any applicant with disabilities. A method used for seven years now. But the idea of inclusion continues on, thanks to training programs like “LEAP” and “FLS.”

So far, the LEAP program has reached over 115 businesses in Central Illinois. But starting next week, that expands to any employer looking to bolster their onboard process and beyond for those with disabilities.

As the Lead Employment Specialist for Community Choices, Ashley says “You don’t have to have a lot of experience working with people with disabilities to be a natural support. It’s about communication and giving that person their independence. Allowing them to try things on their own and realizing that everybody learns differently. We need to take those things into account as we’re working with our coworkers with disabilities.”

On Monday, employers can access the online directory sign-up in two different locations. The first is through Community Choices’ website at communitychoicesinc.org or through the Developmental Services Center at dsc-illinois.org so feel free to share with anyone interested.

