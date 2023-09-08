URBANA (WCIA) — It’s that time of the year when the temperatures begin to take a dip, and for those brave enough, the running shoes get dusted off too. For some, it’s to prepare for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. A disease many families in Illinois and beyond are impacted by.

That’s why we invited Scott Burnsmier, a Chairperson for this year’s walk. He shared with us his personal journey with Alzheimer’s in his family. His mother and father-in-law went on a ten-year journey with the disease from 2007-2008 which ended in 2018. Scott says it reminds him every day to appreciate life and to always “be better, not bitter.” A sentiment that keeps him moving.

In Illinois alone, over 233,000 people live with the disease and there are 314,000 caregivers.

So this Saturday at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, runners and volunteers will descend starting around 8:00 a.m. when registration also begins. Walk festivities begin at 9:00 with the walk itself at 10:00 a.m. There’s also something unique this year called the “Promise Garden” ceremony, a mission-focused experience to signify a solidarity against the disease. The colors of the flowers represent people’s connections to the disease and personal reasons to see Alzheimer’s cured.

“It signifies ultimately the journey of Alzheimer’s. As those colors come out there and the flowers come out, each person signifies that journey and that step along the way, including towards the end. Which we’re very hopeful for which is a white flower. It signifies that first survivor.”

Scott also shared there’s been some progress regarding treatment for the disease. If you visit The Alzheimer’s Association website, it states that in 2021 Aducanumab, or Aduhelm, received accelerated approval as a treatment by the FDA. The first FDA-approved therapy to address the underlying biology of the disease. But Scott says there’s still a ways to go before a cure comes.

Again, the walk is at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana at 501 East Windsor Road.

You can also learn more about the walk and Alzheimer’s Disease by clicking here.