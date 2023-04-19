CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’ve spent 160 years working to make your community and those living in it better, there’s all the reason to celebrate. This is the same church that’s existed since the birth of Champaign-Urbana and is even older than the University of Illinois. That’s why next weekend they’re inviting you to join them in recognizing how deep their history goes back but also how impactful their service to others has been. So we invited Bethel AME to share more.

Reverend Terrance Thomas, who will mark his fifth year at Bethel in September, has made great efforts to acknowledge and preserve the vast histories, memories and members that have made significant strides in improving our local communities. Bethel has been home to members of the Ellis Six who worked tirelessly to desegregate Champaign-Urbana schools. Stratton Elementary was named after a former member, and even remains the oldest church in Champaign County. Alan Rivers, the only black Champaign police officer in the 1930’s, was also a member at Bethel.

“Part of, I believe is the larger issue, is a disconnect in history. Bethel being designated as a historical landmark, as a historical site, connects dots. It shows that this church runs through the history of Champaign, the history of Urbana. It’s a central part of it. This sign acknowledges that and it’s my hope this sign also inspires,” says Reverend Thomas.

So that’s why Debrae Lomax, an anniversary committee member, has gone above and beyond just to ensure the weekend-long celebration lives up to the occasion. Everything begins April 28th and ends the 30th. The first endeavor features Bethel AME being designated as a historical landmark in Champaign County at Fourth and Park Street. The following day is the gala, which is already sold out, at the CityView Banquet and Meeting Center in Champaign. There will be both a deejay and comedian in attendance, and I will be emceeing that evening as well to support it.

The final piece of the celebration invites the community to an anniversary worship service held at Bethel, where the reunion choir will perform after joining the festivities that Friday and Saturday. Members of this choir were invited to participate from across the country, so you can expect the worship to be wide-ranging in ages, talents and more. More importantly, anyone who can attend has been invited to be moved by that music but also educated and encouraged. An experience Jaliyah Freeman, a member of Bethel’s Young People’s Division, wants other youth to appreciate.

“I encourage youth to come out and advocate and advance in the work we’ve done for the church and continue to carry on the work and events we’ve done,” says Jaliyah.

Debrae added, “We don’t just fellowship within the walls of the church. We have that extended arm, we go out into the community, working with other churches and various organizations. Empty Tomb is just one. That’s what I love about our church, it’s communal. We are about people.”

Again, April 28th features Bethel’s designation as a historical landmark.

That’ll take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fourth and Park Streets.

On April 29th, the gala takes place at CityView Banquet & Meeting Center located at 45 East University Avenue in Champaign from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. But remember, it’s now sold out.

Lastly, the worship service on April 30th begins at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church.

