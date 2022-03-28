CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday of last week, history was made at Holy Cross School in Champaign as they unveiled their newly gifted Aquaponics Towers from Sky-High Aquaponics. This made Holy Cross the first school in Illinois to host their own indoor towers.

These towers allow for vertical farming, where students can grow fresh produce using the towers and a fish tank for tilapia. The plants feed on the tilapia’s waste, allowing for a natural fertilization for the plants.

That creates food our communities can use at places like soup kitchens, a chance to tackle hunger locally and globally. Lettuce, strawberries, and spinach are but a few examples of what students can grow. It’s the overall impact that has John Calderon, a Champaign Rotarian, bursting with excitement at the possibilities.

“We see a lot of people in need. We see homeless, we see people going to the morning soup kitchens. People looking for food on a plate. The kids at Holy Cross and the many other schools we’re going to put these in will be able to grow the produce and the fish. Don’t forget the fish, the tilapia and pass this on to those places in need.”

Dick Tryon, CEO of Tryon Technologies, first brought his Aquaponic Tower invention to Puerto Rico and a small city in Michigan. After he saw the potential for sustainability, Tryon wanted that experienced in as many areas as possible. After downsizing the cost, one tower and tank now only takes $1,500 to make. But it feeds a family of four for a full year. Something Jack Haines, who designed the towers, couldn’t be prouder to see.

“We’re looking into smaller towers that can be put into smaller installations so families can have one in their homes themselves. Just the joy of seeing happy faces and well-fed people is going to be the biggest highlight probably in my life,” says Haines.

The towers consist of lightweight pipes with LED grow lights. In carousel fashion, you turn the tower with a lever that’s manageable for even kids to use. This makes for indoor vertical farming a year-round endeavor for those who own one. Five Holy Cross teachers were tasked with designing the curriculum for the towers.

One of those teachers, Meghan Burgess, educates students in the fifth grade level. However, she shared this is the first time she’s felt she can actually use her degree for a direct application to better her classrooms. It has her heart hopeful for what her students can achieve not just in their studies but in their home lives too.

“Hopefully they can take this, not just into high school, college but beyond. Having possibly an aquaponics or hydroponics system at their homes, looking to it for the future. Knowing if something happens they have a way of providing for themselves, their family, their friends, whoever it may be in the future with these systems.”

Holy Cross School expects their towers to be running at full capacity by the start of 2023. The school was gifted a second tower by the Eric Meyer family, who owns KAM’s in Champaign. The Champaign Rotary Club is also a sponsor of this project and will be writing grants to non-profits or educational facilities who want a tower of their own.

They just need to apply for the grants and explain why the towers would be beneficial to their group. These towers will also be made in Champaign at the manufacturing site located at #2 Hensen Place, one mile north of Holy Cross. Organizations like the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and Peoria Diocese are working on getting towers for their youth.

For more on Sky-High Aquaponics and their mission of sustainability worldwide, click here.