URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Teen violence has crippled so many families, left hearts empty and given organizations new ideas on how to combat the flood of pain in our communities. But those same organizations, like Angel’s Youth Center in Urbana, refuse to accept that as the future for our youth.

Angel’s Youth Center, a non-profit organization in Urbana, prides itself on offering kids in our communities an alternative to the destructive violence that has lingered for too long. They also aim to bridge the socio-economic gaps that form to show kids there are no limitations. Especially when it comes to their futures.

So that’s why the President of A.Y.C, Angelica Johnson, stopped in along with her mother and the Vice President, Pastor Angel Johnson. We were also joined by A.Y.C Director of the Mom and Pop parenting class, Jeshona Drake. All three visited the Morning Show to share a passionate plea for an end to teen violence.

That’s why the non-profit has introduced “Taking it Back,” a performance arts play that will be youth-led. Kids ages 13 to 18-years-old are invited to fill the roles in the play, something Pastor Johnson says will be eye-opening and life changing for all involved.

“The play is about every day issues of our youth in our community. We’re gonna deal with that. They deal with issues daily. We’re gonna bring it to a format of peace and understanding. Bringing them out of that. They may have worries, they may get frustrated. But come on over to the peace side and let’s help you out,” says Pastor Johnson.

Auditions for “Taking it Back” begin April 20th and this will be a summer production. Meaning parents who need a positive place for their kids to grow their skills, connect with others and steer clear from violence will have one. All you need to do is sign them up on the Angel’s Youth Center website or by emailing their team.

Angelica, Pastor Johnson and Jeshona are all God-fearing and God-led women who are joined by a team of like-minded volunteers and community members who want to see violence dissipate from our communities. Volunteers are also needed for the play, including for stage set-up, media related positions and much more.

To sign up your kids for auditions, you can click here or email angelsyouthcenter@gmail.com

For more on Angel’s Youth Center and all they provide our youth, click here.