URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is still experiencing episodes of violence throughout communities, many where residents are fed up with the occurrences. One such place is Urbana, home to Angel’s Youth Center. The non-profit, led by Angelica and Pastor Angel Johnson, has made it a priority to reach kids in need.

That’s why on Saturday, June 18th is the organization’s second annual Beat the Streets Teen Summit. It’s a gathering of positive individuals in Champaign-Urbana and even beyond to unite in peace. This event is a chance for networking, idea sharing, education and support. It’s also a place where the youth can be free.

So that’s why Earnest Johnson Senior, a Director with A.Y.C., stopped by the studio this morning. He was joined by Roman Drake, an Activities Coordinator and Keyarah Johnson, a Senior Speaker for youth events. Youth themselves, Roman and Keyarah set out to represent the promise and potential of non-violent ways.

That has only benefitted Keyarah in the long run, as she recently earned her CNA license from Parkland College. Now, with her aspirations continuously growing, she wants to send a message to her community.

“I hope to send a message of encouragement and to have more responsibility and taking a leap of faith when it comes to trying new projects or things. Angel’s Youth Center has really helped me because they gave me a support system and I got my CNA license by going to their program and getting the support I needed.”

A.Y.C.’s “Beat the Streets Teen Summit II” will be held from 10:00 in the morning until 2:00 that afternoon. You can find A.Y.C. members and volunteers setting up at Douglas Park in Champaign. If you want to come early, you can do so. Kids 13 to 18-years-old are invited and there will be special guest speakers attending.

For more on the Teen Summit, click here or email angelsyouthcenter@gmail.com

For more on Angel’s Youth Center and all they provide our youth, click here.