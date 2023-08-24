CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Veterans in our community often struggle after service, most often from their PTSD experiences. Those moments can also lead to violence, and if there aren’t resources in place for them, it grows. But one veteran in Rantoul has a plan and team to fix that.

Robbie Walker, a VA Accredited Claims Agent, served himself in both state and federal agencies. He shared that it’s his lifelong mission to honor the service of others who may go unseen and or unheard. That’s why his program supports veterans’ mental health and aims to alleviate violence that stems from PTSD, depression and more. The program would serve all of Champaign County.

Part of Robbie’s team includes Bishop Byron L. Smith Sr., who has already completed over 3,000 hours of face to face mental health clinical sessions. He’s also a leader in the mental health and faith based sectors of the Midwest and Southern California. His role in the program will offer a leader who’s experienced in training on mental health, PTSD and seeking safety among others.

“I hope to bring a lot of psycho education around trauma and trauma informed care, especially working with the military vets. I think it’s over 7,000 to 9,000 vets in Champaign County alone. We know that with the post-pandemic, military vets are one of the highest populated groups dealing with PTSD and trauma.”

Bishop Smith Sr. went on to say, “We also know the families are suffering in silence with what we call vicarious trauma.”

Grace Weltman is another team member who brings with her over 20 years of experience with public policy, strategic planning and community engagement. She shared how excited she is to bring this multifaceted approach to include the families and children. But also linking them to all the resources they need. She says untreated trauma and mental health challenges can make life tougher. So she and the rest of the team are committed to garnering funding to support all vets.

The final member of the team is Nicole Massey with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. Throughout the program, Nicole looks to offer you assistance with criminal record expungement and sealing as well as social security and VA benefits issues. Lastly, she can help with family and eviction issues.

You can contact Robbie at urbanaranger@aol.com or robbie.walker@va.gov

For Bishop Smith Sr., he can be reached at pastor_bls@yahoo.com

Grace Weltman’s contact info is gweltman@communities-motion.com

Finally, to reach Nicole Massey, email her at nmassey@lincolnlegal.org

You can also learn more about the program itself by clicking here.