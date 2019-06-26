Common Ground: Ice Cream Social

Who doesn’t like enjoying local ice cream while supporting our Foodbank and hearing local music! The Ice Cream Social fundraiser is happening on our Front Porch from 11-1 during a portion of the Urbana Market at the Square.

1: Common Ground’s Annual Ice Cream Social event benefits Eastern Illinois Foodbank. 15% of our Champaign County neighbors are food insecure, so our fundraiser goes a long way.

2: We will be serving several flavors of locally made ice creams and vegan gelato from Red Bicycle Ice Cream in Urbana, highlighting local dairy farm, Kilgus Farmstead in Fairbury.

3: We will have live music from New Souls, kids face-painting, and a card making station for families receiving meals from EIB

4: It will be donation based, donate-what-you-can so that it is accessible for all. We’re hoping to raise over 10,000 meals.