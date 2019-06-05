This is Champaign-Urbana’s 1st Unconference! This event is free and welcomes ALL to attend.

Our Unconference is about community building and giving people the opportunity to learn from and connect with each other. Every person has skills, talents, and interests that they can share with others.

1: How does an UnConference work and how people can participate: What to expect – The UnConference is an open-source skill and interest sharing event. It’s like regular conference, but we don’t plan any of the content ahead of time. Instead, the sessions are created and lead by the people who show up!

2: The UnConference is about Building Community and facilitating connections directly between people

3: What does this event have to do with people with disabilities

4: The event has 9 “Guidelines for a good time”

1. Whoever shows up is supposed to be here

2. If you need help, ask. If you want to help, offer!

3. Misery is optional

4. You can learn from anyone

5. Invite new people to join you

6. Embrace ambiguity

7. Set aside cynicism, fear, and judgement

8. Enjoy yourself! Have Fun!

9. Other people will be joining, welcome them!