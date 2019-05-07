Champaign Centennial High School Choir: Upcoming shows

We want to promote the May 25th Choir Alumnae Concert on Saturday at 3:00pm. We have over 250 students participating and the Tons 'O Fun Band performing with us.

We want to promote the May 9th Magic of Music Concert to honor our 29 seniors in the choir department. The magician Chis Bontjes will make me disappear at the end of the concert. LOL

We want people to vote for us to sing with Foreigner on June 23, 2019. Decision will be made on May 10th.