SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When you reach a certain age, some things you enjoy in life can become less possible or just nonexistent. But when you have a spirit to serve, you only begin feeling the joy that comes from making a difference. One 90-year-old in Springfield is proof.

Sister Ann Pitsenberger, who spent 70 years as a Hospital Sister with St. Francis, has recently been awarded for her efforts. Alongside over 50 businesses and organizations, Sister Ann is recognized for selfless acts of service and kindness. But it’s not the awareness she’s seeking.

“When I received the award this year, I found there were younger people volunteering. I think that’s so important because as we grow older, we’re going to fade out of the picture. We need people to replace us in doing that.”

Sister Ann’s humility is an example of why she earned this year’s Distinguished Volunteer award from the University and Junior League of Springfield and the United Way of Central Illinois. It’s just a testament to the longevity and passion demonstrated by Sister Ann. She’s one of 500 at Mission Outreach volunteering time by sorting surgical instruments to ship out to 98 countries.

There’s also the Surgical Services team who handles smaller tools like scissors and pliers, but beyond that, it’s where friendships were formed. One example is Candy Luthin, who brings at least 40 years in surgery. Together, they’ve had their eyes opened to what countries still need.

“It’s very rewarding and humbling to know we as a country we have so much but by doing this we can share that with other countries and people who need it,” says Candy.

Sister Ann and Candy boasted to me they also ship large items like hospital beds which they place into 40-foot containers with a two-hour window to complete. The best part, they have opportunities to help places like Fiji, Russia and most recently Ukraine. But also our state too.

Thanks to a side ministry Sister Ann is proud to spearhead:

“When people don’t know what to do with things they wanna move on, I’ll say give them to me and I’ll find a place for them. We have a hospital in Greenville that has a thrift shop. They’ve had it for about 25 years and it makes the hospital about $400,000 a year.”

Sister Ann has been with Mission Outreach since its birth. She was their first Board of Directors and served the Board of Directors at HS-HS St. John’s Hospital including time at the Pregnancy Care Center of Springfield.

She even helped raise money with the Database for Donors group, raising $76,000 in 2009 and increased it to $307,000 by 2018. Now, she’s teaching a Ukrainian student English using Zoom.

For more on the Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, click here.

You can also become a volunteer like Sister Ann clicking here.