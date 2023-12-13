URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteering at times can be a thankless endeavor. But if you have a heart and vision to see others succeed, that’s the true reward. One woman, who started as an account and rose to Director, now aims to be available for and enrich the nearby community.

Judy Woodall has been involved with the Bradley Learning Center, the daycare portion, for at least 30 of the 53 years it’s served the community. At-risk families and their kids, six months to 12-years-old, receive education and nurturing from staff that consider themselves like a family.

“This is my family. Not just my family but my kid’s family. My kids grew up here. Now one of my children is a teacher here. It just becomes one. Judy’s like my second mother and my mom is okay with that,” says Holly York, their Director of Education.

Holly says that sentiment comes from Judy being flexible when a family member had cancer. Beyond that, Judy has offered jobs to two female chefs who previously worked at Neil Street Blues, and mentored a graphic designer once incarcerated. Much like her spirit, Judy says the Bradley Enrichment Center will be open to all. It’s why Ken Norton feels connected to her too.

Judy presented Ken an opportunity to restore his path and life choices by doing all the graphic designs on the walls of the Bradley Enrichment Center. Now, other youth can be inspired by it.

“For me to be in that position to give back to the community. To give just a small portion of my creativity. Who knows how that’s going to spark a young person. And that’s my goal.”

You’ll find that and more at their facility inside SunnyCrest Center, where they’ve been since June. There’s a therapy room near the front entrance where counselors can offer guidance to educators, parents and even youth. The podcasting room will be open to all, and their media room can keep senior citizens informed on all things social security, AARP and even do yoga.

Judy also has plans for a teen space, the banquet room has already serviced weddings and holiday events. They acquired an old restaurant so they can host the kids in a cafeteria setting but also serve the homeless, host groups and more.

They have the Lending Library, which will offer a variety of reading material and a book club. They’ve even partnered with the U-of-I’s chef program during the summer. Overall, whether feeding or educating, Judy says the Bradley Enrichment Center will be a beacon of support.

“Not only connect the community but be able to be available for the community. That’s where the Bradley Enrichment Center was developed.”

For more on the Bradley Learning Center, click here.