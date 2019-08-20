CAMPUS TRAFFIC: Move-in days

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers?

Increase in community traffic

Change in traffic patterns

1: Major Move-In Dates (Largest on Aug 22)

2: Number of Residents and Where (Buildings)

3: Traffic and Patterns (Traffic coming from major highways) – Also at restaurants and retail locations

4: I-Guides

University Housing Move-In Dates:



International Student Move-In: August 16

Early Move-In: August 18

Living Learning Community Move-In: August 20

New Student Move-In: August 22

Returning Student Move-In: August 24

Number of residents:

8800 moving into the on-campus Residence Halls

2900 moving into Private Certified Housing

3200 moving into Greek Housing

Aim to get all of these students moved in and situated prior to Welcome Days events.

Important to the Community because:

Increase in traffic

Starting from I-74; I-57/I-72

Neal Street

Kirby Avenue

4 th Street

Street Lincoln Ave

Change in traffic patterns (August 20 and 22)

Illinois Street – Going East (August 20 and 22) (Between Goodwin and Lincoln)

Peabody Drive – Going West (August 20 and 22) (Between 1 st and 4 th )

and 4 ) First Street – Going North (August 22) (Between Kirby and Gregory)

Nevada Street – Going East (August 22) (Between Goodwin and Lincoln)

Maryland Drive – Going North (August 22) (Between Florida and Pennsylvania)

I-Guides:

70-year tradition. To help assist with traffic control, the unloading of vehicles, and working refreshment stations we have over 600 student, faculty, and staff volunteers.