CAMPUS TRAFFIC: Move-in days

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers?
– Increase in community traffic
– Change in traffic patterns
Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview).
1: Major Move-In Dates (Largest on Aug 22)
2: Number of Residents and Where (Buildings)
3: Traffic and Patterns (Traffic coming from major highways) – Also at restaurants and retail locations
4: I-Guides
University Housing Move-In Dates:
International Student Move-In: August 16
Early Move-In: August 18
Living Learning Community Move-In: August 20
New Student Move-In: August 22
Returning Student Move-In: August 24
Number of residents:
- 8800 moving into the on-campus Residence Halls
- 2900 moving into Private Certified Housing
- 3200 moving into Greek Housing
Aim to get all of these students moved in and situated prior to Welcome Days events.
Important to the Community because:
- Increase in traffic
- Starting from I-74; I-57/I-72
- Neal Street
- Kirby Avenue
- 4th Street
- Lincoln Ave
- Change in traffic patterns (August 20 and 22)
- Illinois Street – Going East (August 20 and 22) (Between Goodwin and Lincoln)
- Peabody Drive – Going West (August 20 and 22) (Between 1st and 4th)
- First Street – Going North (August 22) (Between Kirby and Gregory)
- Nevada Street – Going East (August 22) (Between Goodwin and Lincoln)
- Maryland Drive – Going North (August 22) (Between Florida and Pennsylvania)
I-Guides:
70-year tradition. To help assist with traffic control, the unloading of vehicles, and working refreshment stations we have over 600 student, faculty, and staff volunteers.