The 7th Annual C-U Oktoberfest

September 24, 2019 — (Champaign, Ill.) –The C-U Oktoberfest is a fall celebration of music, beer and food held in Champaign-Urbana. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, October 5 and offers a great deal of fun under the big tents! Only $5 to enter!

At 3:00 p.m., the 7th Annual C-U Oktoberfest begins. The event will take place in downtown Champaign from 3:00 p.m. to midnight under big tents at the corner of Neil and Washington Streets (parking lot area in front of the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum). Come rain or shine – we have you covered!

Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen will be tapping the ceremonial first keg at 3:50 p.m. and will pronounce the official start of the community festival.

Patterned after the annual festival in Bavaria, the C-U Oktoberfest features live music from bands playing festive polkas, waltzes, and traditional German music, mixed in with plenty of your favorite songs. Bands will be playing beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Die Musikmeisters, The Polkaholics and The Bolzen Beer Band returning by popular demand from last year’s event. The Regent Ballroom and Laura Chiaramonte will offer free polka lessons at 3:30 p.m. under the big tent so party-goers can be prepared when the music begins!

Beer from local brewers, including The Blind Pig, JT Walker’s, Destihl, Triptych, and Riggs, as well as traditional German beer will be served. Destihl and Chester’s BBQ will be selling a variety of food during the entire event including a variety of authentic Oktoberfest sausages, sauerkraut, German potato salad, schnitzel on a stick and Bavarian-style pretzels!

New This Year! A raffle to win a trip for two to the 2020 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany (or $4500 cash for your pocket)! Need not be present to win. The drawing will take place at the event! Tickets are ONLY $5 each or five for $20 and are available now at www.dsc-illinois.org. Tickets will also be on sale the night of the event up until the drawing at 9:10 p.m.

Get ready for the annual beer stein-holding contest. There will be a men’s and women’s contest. Who can hold a liter of beer the longest with an out-stretch arm?

To add to the festive atmosphere during both events, there will be steins, hats, beaded necklaces, sweatshirts and t-shirts available for purchase. Party-goers are encouraged to get in the spirit by wearing their best dirndl or lederhosen (or coming as they are) and dance the night away!

Event Schedule:

C-U Oktoberfest – Neil & Washington Streets, Champaign (3:00pm – Midnight)

3:00 p.m. Gates Open & the Festival begins

3:30 p.m. Polka Lessons by The Regent Ballroom & Laura Chiaramonte

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Children’s Area – Balloon Making, Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Cookie Decorating, Carnival Games

3:50 p.m. Mayor Deb Frank Feinen taps the ceremonial first keg

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Die Musikmeisters-Live Music

7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Polkaholics ~ Live Music

9:10 p.m. Raffle Drawing for Trip for Two to the 2020 Munich Oktoberfest

9:15 p.m. Stein Holding Contest

9:30 p.m. – Midnight Bolzen Beer Band-Live Music

Volunteers are needed and opportunities are still available. Please contact Janice McAteer at jmcateer@dsc-illinois.org.

The C-U Oktoberfest is a celebration that will support children and adults with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities in our community; proceeds from the event benefit DSC and helps to further our mission, “DSC supports people in living a rich and meaningful life.”

Please join in the fun! Prost!

For more information, go to www.cuoktoberfest.org or find us on Facebook.

This event is generously sponsored by Busey Bank, Honda/BMW of Champaign, DSC Foundation, Robeson Family Benefit Fund, Two Men And A Truck, Thomas Mamer LLP, Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, Hyatt Place Champaign, Farm Credit Illinois, ABC Heating & Air Conditioning, Flooring Surfaces, Inc., Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty, Harrington & Tock LLC, Health Alliance, Herriott’s Rentals, Kemper CPA, LLP, R Rentals, Soccer Planet, Stevie Jay Broadcasting, Illini Radio Group, WCIA, and News Gazette Media. Sponsorships are still available by contacting Janice McAteer at jmcateer@dsc-illinois.org or (217) 356-9176.

The mission of DSC is DSC supports people in living a rich and meaningful life. DSC was formed in 1972 by the merger of four community organizations serving people with disabilities. The result is a comprehensive organization that is able to provide multiple services in Champaign and Ford Counties. DSC serves individuals who may have epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, developmental and intellectual disabilities or other disabling conditions. It is through the programs and services offered at DSC that these individuals are able to pursue a more fulfilling life.

Interviews and photo opportunities the day of the event are available by calling Janice McAteer at 217.898.5117.