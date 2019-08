Mark & Jocelyn Wolters join us to talk about family travel.

We will be talking about family travel tips and multigenerational travel tips. As more families are multigenerational (grandparents, parents, and grandchildren) they are traveling that way as well. So more people are trying to learn how best to travel with multi generations. We also may speak about some family travel advice that could help the viewers be ready for their next vacation trips as a family.