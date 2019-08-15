Breaking News
BROWN SUGAR SALMON: 3 Minute Grill

·         2 pounds salmon cut into 4 ounce portions

·         4 Tablespoons olive oil;divided

·         1/4 cup brown sugar

·         1/4 cup soy sauce

·         3 garlic cloves minced

·         juice of one lemon

·         1 teaspoon salt

·         1/2 teaspoon pepper

·         garnish with sliced lemons and chopped parsley if desired

Place salmon in shallow baking dish.. Combine ingredients and whisk. Pour over salmon and let marinate for 10-15 minutes. Preheat non-stick skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Place salmon, skin side down if using skin on salmon, cook about 4-5 minutes. Turn over and cook another 4-5 minutes. Remove salmon from skillet. Add marinade and cook until reduced and thickened. Pour over plated salmon. Serve salmon with favorite rice and/or vegetables. Garnish salmon with sliced lemons and chopped parsley.

