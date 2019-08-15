BROWN SUGAR SALMON: 3 Minute Grill

As of January 2019, it is estimated that there are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States. This represents 5.0% of the population. With advances in medicine and treatments, these individuals are living longer but often with side-effects and symptoms that persist and affect their quality of life. So, can exercise help? 1: Increasing number of cancer survivors in the US and around the world 2: Can lifestyle changes such as physical activity help these individuals? 3: STAY Fit study is a 12-week exercise program designed to test the health benefits of yoga vs. aerobic exercise vs. stretching and toning exercises 4: Researchers are assessing effects of these types of exercises on fitness, brain health and psycho social measures such as sleep quality, fatigue, stress, overall quality of life