BLOOD DRIVE: Mahomet community

We are hosting a blood drive at Grace Church on Sunday, August 25th. This blood drive is in honor of Mackenzie Byrd. Mackenzie Byrd received lifesaving blood products thanks to 64 generous blood donors. In honor of Mackenzie, our goal is to collect 64 pints of blood to help other patients in need. To sign up to donate, call the Blood Center at 217-367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org using group code 70205. 1: Mackenzie received 64 units of blood. Now we are hosting a blood drive to give back to other patients in need. 2: CBSI is the sole supplier of blood products to Carle, OSF Heart of Mary’ Medical Center (Urbana) and many more hospitals throughout our region 3: Patient need: Donations drop the week surrounding Labor Day, but patient need remains the same. 4: To show our appreciation to our donors, all presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card vouchers!
Grace Church Blood Drive (In Honor of Mackenzie Byrd) Sunday, August 25 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Grace Church Student Auditorium 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet, IL