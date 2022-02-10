CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Rotary Club has been making history for years and the local club has no intention of stopping. With pride, they open their doors to opportunities but also new people. No matter their background or appearance. A beautiful example of that would be Shandra Summerville.

Summerville became the local rotary club’s first African-American female President in July 2021. But before that, Sam Banks took the helm as President, becoming the first male African-American in the position. Then all the way back in 1987, Dr. Sylvia Whitlock became the first female President of the Rotary Club worldwide. A foundation Summerville only hopes to grow.

“Service was instilled in me growing up. I’ve known all aspects of service to my community. But serving in the way that rotary has that was transformative and also learning how to impact the world globally.”

Summerville, who has a year to serve as President, was chosen three years prior to her election as is rotary tradition. So she went from President-Nominee to President-Elect to now serving as President. Once her term ends, she will become what’s called Immediate-Past President. A title Marlys Scarbrough, the local club’s President from 2020-2021, holds herself. But she says it’s all still a bittersweet experience.

“As much as it’s an honor and as much as I loved being president of Champaign Rotary it’s a lot of work, especially when you’re doing meetings in-person and plus zoom doing the hybrid. There’s a lot of parts to keep in order. So I’m sleeping a lot better now that I’m not in charge. I was delighted when Shandra Summerville agreed to be President of Champaign Rotary this year.”

Now, with Shandra at the helm of the club, she is tasked with coordinating meetings both in-person and over Zoom. She’s also responsible for partnering with the five other rotaries in the area to allow for more growth and outreach in the communities. Aside from that, Summerville also serves her two churches in their Worship Ministries and beyond.

With so many overwhelming moments being President, a long-time friend and club member decided to show her support to Summerville by offering her assistance. Lee Ann Kelly has been connected with Summerville for 13 years. It’s that longevity of friendship and a common love of service that keeps them both grounded not just in each other but in the Champaign Rotary Club.

“I look at Shandra as a model. As a strong woman of faith who has done much for breaking down barriers related to racism with amazing grace and patience and opened doors I think as a result.”

Kelly also says, “Shandra has had influence in what programs were selected and has educated Rotary in some of the areas of how this investment will make a difference in the lives of youth. She has so many talents with singing and all that. There’s lots of ways she can connect with youth today. That’s been a great example as well as an opportunity to help Rotary grow.”

Rotary Clubs worldwide, including Champaign’s, pride themselves on recognizing the accomplishments of our youth. So they have Quarter of the Year awards to highlight one middle and high school student for their efforts. A chance for Summerville to use her specialty in cultural competence training and development for not for profit agencies and organizations to take the youth and the club itself to new heights.

