Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign/Urbana
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Agriculture News
Farm Progress Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Free training on Public Charge Rule
Top Stories
Counties addressing court reporter shortage
Practice your cast: Trout season almost upon us
Central Illinois somewhat of a manufacturing mecca
Medical center transplants 1,000th kidney
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Penalties hurting Illini, who rank last in B1G
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (9-17-19)
Top Stories
Illini volleyball finding its identity
Rockets defense making noise, fueling Unity football into rivalry game
GRF’s Brown wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week
FFF Week 3 Play of the Week Nominees (9/16/19)
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Our Town 2019
Best of the Class 2019
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Search
Search
Search
BIG BLUE BACKPACKS: What’s Happening
The Morning Show
by:
Alexandra Corradetti
Posted:
Sep 18, 2019 / 10:17 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2019 / 10:17 AM CDT
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER