Back 2 School: We Appreciate Teachers Contest

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are over 1.2 million students in Illinois living on low income households.

Last year alone, Back 2 School Illinois provided more than one million school supplies to these students.

This year’s Back 2 School Illinois’ ‘We Appreciate Teachers’ contest celebrates and supports Illinois educators — particularly during COVID-19, by rewarding ten winning teachers with Back 2 School kits for their entire classroom of students.

CEO Matthew Kurtzman joined WCIA Thursday morning for a video chat to discuss what his organization is doing to help undeserved Illinois students.