Back 2 School: We Appreciate Teachers Contest

The Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are over 1.2 million students in Illinois living on low income households.

Last year alone, Back 2 School Illinois provided more than one million school supplies to these students.

This year’s Back 2 School Illinois’ ‘We Appreciate Teachers’ contest celebrates and supports Illinois educators — particularly during COVID-19, by rewarding ten winning teachers with Back 2 School kits for their entire classroom of students.

CEO Matthew Kurtzman joined WCIA Thursday morning for a video chat to discuss what his organization is doing to help undeserved Illinois students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.