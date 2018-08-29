A professor here at Gies College of Business, Aric Rindfleisch, recently co-authored some research that suggests fostering an attitude of gratitude can actually reduce a sense of materialism and even increase your kids’ generosity. In this study, significant results were noticed in only two weeks!

1. Aric has done extensive research on materialism. One of his areas of focus is consumer behavior.

2. This study surveyed more than 900 adolescents over the course of two weeks. Even during that short time, kids who kept a gratitude journal donated 60% more of their earnings to charity and showed less inclination to materialism.