Artist of the Corridor Exhibition

LINOLEUM & INK is an exhibition of prints created by Urbana High School art students in collaboration with Artist-in-Residence, Lisa Kesler. Forty student artists participated in a 3-week intensive in linoleum block printmaking and reduction printing with the artist, creating their own work in the process.
· Linoleum & Ink is part of Artist of the Corridor, a dual-site exhibition series that features local art in the City Building and The Urbana Free Library, sponsored by the Urbana Arts and Culture Program.
· This exhibition runs through the end of August at the Urbana City Building (400 S. Vine Street), and The Urbana Free Library (210 W. Green Street). An opening reception will be held at the City Building lobby on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 from 4:30pm-6pm. On August 15th, an Artist’s Panel and Meet & Greet will take place at The Urbana Free Library (210 W. Green St.) at 12pm.