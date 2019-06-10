America’s most iconic sites: U of I trip

Dr. Raycraft took 24 students on a tour of some of America’s most iconic sites. In those 11 days, they saw the inner workings of professional sports teams, athletic venues, parks like Niagara Falls and Saratoga Springs, and all kinds of venues across the spectrum of recreation, sports and tourism. It shows all that students can learn at Illinois, especially in the College of Applied Health Sciences, and gives parents of students, and prospective students, a window into future careers for their children.

1: The idea for the trip was born five years ago, when Raycraft took students to the 2014 MLB All-Star game in Minneapolis. Raycraft then began taking students to different venues in Chicago, and then he hatched a plan for a much bigger and more expansive tour.

2: The unique trip can be a selling point for the the college of AHS and the university for years to come.

3: The students gain perspective on their majors (Recreation, Sport and Tourism), dive into news experiences, bond with classmates, and meet Illinois alumni now working in fields that are of interest to these students.

4: Most of the students are freshmen and they come back with a new sense of purpose about their futures and their majors and find out there are careers that fit what they are studying.