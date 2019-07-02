Ameren Illinois: Mylar balloons & Storm prep

Mylar Balloons

· With summer in full swing and July 4 around the corner, Ameren Illinois is asking customers to properly dispose of Mylar balloons in an effort to reduce the potential for power outages.

· Mylar balloons are metallic and conduct electricity, resulting in surges and shorts that have the ability to knock out power, start fires and cause significant damage to the electric grid.

· Last year, more than 3,000 customers in Maryville and Collinsville lost power for a few hours when untethered Mylar balloons ended up tangled in overhead lines.

· The popular party accessories also pose an unnecessary safety hazard for linemen who have to safely untangle and remove what’s left of the balloons from energized high voltage lines.

· Tips

o Ensure balloons are tethered at all times and attached to a weight that is heavy enough to keep them from drifting away.

o Even if tethered, avoid flying Mylar balloons too close to power lines. In fact, keep all items (including yourself) at least 10 feet away from power lines,

o When no longer in use, puncture and deflate the balloons before creatively reusing or disposing of them.

o Never purposely release balloons into the air. Even if they float above power lines initially, there is always the chance that they will get caught on the way back down.

o If you happen to notice a balloon or another toy entangled in electric infrastructure, always assume the line is live and do not attempt to remove the object yourself. Instead call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 and a crew will be dispatched to handle the situation.

Storm Prep and Response

· Everything from winter ice storms to thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding weather may cause power outages.

· The first step in storm preparation is tracking weather at the Ameren Illinois emergency operations center (EOC) in Decatur. This facility essentially serves as the nucleus during any storm scenario.

· Outages that might have taken a week or two 10-15 years ago can now be resolved in a matter of days, if not hours. Storm hardening/fortification and advances in technology, among other infrastructure upgrades, have helped to enable these quicker response and restoration times.

· The goal in any storm scenario is to restore customers as quickly as possible in the safest possible manner. Crews begin with main lines and then move to lines that affect hundreds, dozens and individual homes. Priority is also placed on hospitals, nursing homes and any other locations that serve a more vulnerable demographic.

· Ameren Illinois operates eight storm trailers (mobile warehouses) stocked with critical supplies that enable crews to quickly and safely restore power after a storm.

· Using drones to assess storm damage and emergency situations makes ordinarily challenging work environments safer for field personnel.

Other storm safety tips for customers

o Assemble a storm kit

o Proactively report outages, as well as any damage you may come across

o Treat any power line as energized and dangerous

o Stay away from anything that a downed line comes in contact with, including fences or trees

o If you happen to be a in a vehicle during a storm and a power line comes down, remain in the vehicle until crews arrive to de-energize the line

o If you smell gas, leave fast and call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000