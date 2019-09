WCIA 3’S Alex Corradetti tells us how students are getting help from the state for the first time before The Illinois Fire Service Institutes Annual Fire College.

For more information



Next big event:

The details:

17th Annual Explorer Cadet Fire School

June 20 – 23 in Champaign

For cadets, explorers, and Jr firefighters ages 15-20

Four days of hands-on, live fire training. Three skill levels, beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

For more information: fsi.illinois.edu