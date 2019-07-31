ALEX AROUND TOWN: A Veteran Volunteer

WCIA 3’S ALEX CORRADETTI SHARES THE STORY OF MARVIN ISENHOWER. HE’S A 98 YEAR OLD VETERAN WHO GOT THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME THANKS TO A SPECIAL VOLUNTEER.
- Complete the Guardian application
- No spouse guardians due to potential for their own caregiver needs
- Make a $500 tax deductible donation to the specific Honor Flight hub you’re using to offset Veteran costs
- Be fit, fast, and health able to push someone in a wheelchair at least 5 miles, run for help, etc.
- Attend a mandatory safety training and interview session
- Responsible for getting their Veteran to and from all associated events
- Assist as needed with any assigned tasks (loading wheelchairs, pass out water, etc.)
- Attend to the needs of your Veteran and all Veteran attendees (assist with bathroom, medications, ensure they eat/drink)
- https://www.honorflight.org/