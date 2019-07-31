ALEX AROUND TOWN: A Veteran Volunteer

WCIA 3’S ALEX CORRADETTI SHARES THE STORY OF MARVIN ISENHOWER. HE’S A 98 YEAR OLD VETERAN WHO GOT THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME THANKS TO A SPECIAL VOLUNTEER.

  • Complete the Guardian application
  • No spouse guardians due to potential for their own caregiver needs
  • Make a $500 tax deductible donation to the specific Honor Flight hub you’re using to offset Veteran costs
  • Be fit, fast, and health able to push someone in a wheelchair at least 5 miles, run for help, etc.
  • Attend a mandatory safety training and interview session
  • Responsible for getting their Veteran to and from all associated events
  • Assist as needed with any assigned tasks (loading wheelchairs, pass out water, etc.)
  • Attend to the needs of your Veteran and all Veteran attendees (assist with bathroom, medications, ensure they eat/drink)
  • https://www.honorflight.org/

