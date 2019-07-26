Ag Answers: Summer Fish Kill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have a pond on your property, there is one issue you need to be on the lookout for this summer. Dave Shiley has some tips on how to reduce the risk of a fish kill in this Ag Answers.
- What is the primary cause of a summer fish kill in ponds? Low dissolved oxygen levels
- What natural conditions cause low dissolved oxygen levels in ponds this time of year?
- What should pond owners NOT do during these natural low oxygen conditions in ponds? Do not apply herbicides to kill excessive aquatic plants
- What can be done to reduce the risk of a summer fish kill?
- More information contact Dave Shiley at dshiley@illinois.edu or call 217-543-3755