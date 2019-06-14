Ag Answers: Spotted Winged Drosophila

There is an invasive pest farmers and gardeners may need to be on the lookout for. In today's Ag Answers, Dave Shiley has some tips on how to keep your fruit crops safe this year.

Spotted Winged Drosophila, not just an ordinary fruit fly.

  1. What is the Spotted-Winged Drosophila? Is it a new pest?
  2. What potential damage does it cause to blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and peaches?
  3. What can be done to protect my fruit crop?
  4. Where can I get more information?

Contact Dave Shiley at dshiley@illinois.edu
217-543-3755

