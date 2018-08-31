Ag Answers: Private Well Management

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Residents in central Illinois either get their drinking water from a public water supply, or from a private well. David Shiley from the U of I Extension office stopped by to give us some tips on managing private wells.

Topic: Private well management



1. Who tests and treats our drinking water?

2. What types of routine water testing should a private well owner conduct?

3. Where can well owners get assistance for testing for bacteria and nitrate?

Contact your local County Health Department

4. Sometimes groundwater contains iron and other minerals. Where can water be tested for mineral content?

Illinois State Water Survey – Public Service Laboratory

Prairie Research Institute

(217) 300-7420



5. Where can people learn more about private well management?

Illinois State Water Survey

The Private Well Class

1-866-522-2681



Upcoming Webinar : Well Care 101 - What You Need to Know to Protect Your Family on September 18, 2018, 1pm Central