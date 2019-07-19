Ag Answers: Pest and Pathogen Field Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s an event coming up at the U of I that farmers may be interested in. Doug Gucker has the details in this Ag Answers.

Field crop Pest and Pathogen Field Day on Monday , July 22. Join the U of I staff to walk research plots and learn about insect and disease identification in field crops, current research on field crop entomology, nematode, and plant disease research, and discuss local and regional production issues with entomology and plant pathology experts from the University of Illinois Department of Crop Science. The field day is from 9 till Noon, but you must register. You can find a link to the registration here.