Ag Answers: Painted Lady Butterflies and Corn Roots

There are some insects farmers may want to keep an eye out for. In today’s Ag Answers Doug Gucker shows us what you could be finding on your crops.

Doug, have you been seeing anything interesting lately?

(Yes I have. On Tuesday evening, when I arrived home from work I was greeted by a butterfly spectacle – hundreds of Painted Lady butterflies fluttering around me. It was like being in a butterfly storm. The larva or caterpillar stage of this butterfly feed thistles, asters, legumes and a hundred other plants. Occasionally it can be a pest that defoliates soybeans, so farmers may need to be on the lookout for leaf feeding in the coming weeks.)

Why did you bring corn roots today, Doug?

(I want to stress to our farmers and landowners the importance of looking at your crop’s root system for possible signs of problems. Remember 50% of the plant is underground.)