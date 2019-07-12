Ag Answers: Illinois Master Naturalist Volunteer Program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A buddy comedy and a new take on an old tale are on area screens this weekend. Film critic Pam Powell tells us about Stuber and Ophelia in Friday Flicks.

Stuber: When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Directed by Michael Dowse, this action-comedy from 20th Century Fox also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.