Ag Answers: Illinois Master Naturalist Volunteer Program

The Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

If you like the outdoors, there is a volunteering opportunity you could get involved in. Dave Shiley from the U of I Extension office has the details on how you can get in on the Illinois Master Naturalist Volunteer Program in this Ag Answers.

Volunteer training opportunity in environmental stewardship

  1. What training opportunity is the University of Illinois Extension offering this fall? 
  2.  What is the Master Naturalist volunteer program?
  3. Where will this training program be offered?
  4. Who can attend the training to become a Master Naturalist volunteer?
  5. What volunteer opportunities are available to Master Naturalist volunteers?
  6. How can people learn more or apply?

Coles County training location call 543-3755

Champaign County training location call 333-7672

Macon County location call 877-6042

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Market Data provided by Barchart.com

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER