WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Feb 3, 2023 / 09:52 AM CST
Updated: Feb 3, 2023 / 09:52 AM CST
With the beginning of February, farmers have a few agriculture activities they can take part of.
Agricultural specialist Doug Gucker came in to tell us about a few of them in this week’s Ag Answers.
You can cut down on food waste by both shopping and storing food smarter.
During Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale event, you can get everything from sofas to mattresses at up to 50% off (or more).
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now