Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
National News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Slimey assembly slays students
Top Stories
Second-to-last Tackle Hunger
Effort to regulate CBD products
Flu shots for state workers
Police arrest teen in connection to shooting
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Target 3
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
“The needle was moved,” Fahey building for year three
Top Stories
Chase Brown eligible for 2019 season
Top Stories
Rogers wins Athlete of the Week
1-on-1 with Kofi Cockburn
IHSA extends contract with Redbird Arena
HS Scoreboard (10/16/19)
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Jersey Boys Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Video Center
Broadcasts
Capitol Connection
Search
Search
Search
AG Answers: Fall leaves
The Morning Show
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 06:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 06:09 AM CDT
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Take advantage of fallen tree leaves.
Market Data
provided by Barchart.com
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER