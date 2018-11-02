Ag Answers: Dicamba Label Change

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Label changes are coming to a controversial herbicide soybean farmers use. In today's Ag Answers Doug Gucker tells us how these changes will affect those who use dicamba.

Doug, I understand that there are label changes coming to a herbicide used on soybeans. What can you tell us about those changes? (Yes, this label change is for the dicamba herbicide formulations that are used on dicamba-tolerant soybeans. Engenia, FeXapan, and Xtendimax are the herbicides effected. The new label changes take effect for the 2019 growing season and these labels have a two-year registration till December 2020. These are the changes of note: Only certified applicators may apply dicamba over the top; Prohibits over-the-top application of dicamba on soybeans 45 days after planting; and there will be a new 57-foot buffer around the other sides of the field besides the 110-foot downwind buffer of sensitive crops and plants.)

· I understand that farmers are busy finishing fall tillage and beginning fall fertilizer applications. What is this mobile app that you would like to remind farmers about? (Please show – MRTN-App)(Yes, the University of Illinois Extension has recently updated the MRTN (Max. Return to Nitrogen) Nitrogen Application Calculator app. This mobile app is available for Apple devices running iOS. The updates allow farmers to get information and make calculations for the most efficient and cost-effective use of nitrogen on their corn crops. It gives you the opportunity to enter information for your specific farm. It also has some cost comparisons between different application timings. Available at iTunes.)

· As we approach the end of the year, there are some trainings that you would like to remind farmers about. What are they and when? (Please show: Applicator Clinics) (Yes, it is the beginning of the pesticide applicator training season and as you can see we are less than a month away from the first training clinics. From the graphic of your TV, you can see that if you are needing to go to a training session the first is Nov. 29 for Private applicators and Nov. 27 & 28 for Commercial applicators. A test-only session for privates in Olney on Nov. 29 and Clinton on Dec. 5. Registration is required for all sessions.)

· As always, Doug if people need to contact you? (Please show: Contact Info).