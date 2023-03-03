WCIA.com
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 09:00 AM CST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 09:00 AM CST
Agriculture expert Doug Gucker came back on the morning show for another Ag Answers. Doug talked about the rising prices of corn, fertilizer, and fuel prices in 2022. He also wanted viewers to know how those prices carry over into this year.
